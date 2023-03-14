Drunk Train Ticket Checker Allegedly Urinates On Woman Passenger's Head

The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express. (Representational)

A drunk Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) has allegedly urinated on a woman's head in Akal Takht Express on Sunday, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

The woman was travelling with her husband Rajesh Kumar, both hailing from Amritsar.

The incident happened on Sunday midnight in the A1 coach of Akal Takht Express which was going from Amritsar to Kolkata, the GRP official said.

The passengers gathered around hearing the noise from the woman and got hold of the drunk TTE, who was identified as Munna Kumar, a resident of Bihar.

The TTE was then handed over to the GRP when the train reached Charbagh Railway station, Lucknow, on Monday.

TTE has been sent to judicial custody.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)