Ticket Checker Revives Train Passenger By Performing CPR, Video Sparks Debate

Doctors have questioned the administration of CPR on a conscious individual.

A video of a Travelling Ticket Examiner (TTE) saving the life of a 70-year-old passenger on a train has gone viral on social media. The incident occurred in the general coach of train number 15708, Amrapali Express where the elderly passenger suddenly required medical attention. The TTE swiftly sprang into action, administering lifesaving Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR).

A viral clip shared by the Ministry of Railways captured the intense moment, showing the TTE performing CPR on the conscious passenger. Thanks to the TTE's prompt intervention, the passenger was stabilised and later rushed to a hospital from Bihar's Chhapra railway station.

"TTE's promptness gave ‘life'. While travelling in the general coach of train number 15708 ‘Amrapali Express', a 70-year-old passenger suffered a heart attack. The TTE deployed there immediately gave CPR and saved the life of the passenger. The passenger was then sent to the hospital at Chhapra railway station," the post shared by the Ministry of Railways read.

टीटीई की तत्परता से मिला ‘जीवनदान'

ट्रेन संख्या 15708 'आम्रपाली एक्सप्रेस' के जनरल कोच में सफ़र के दौरान 70 वर्षीय एक यात्री को हार्ट अटैक आने पर तैनात टीटीई ने बिना समय गंवाए CPR दिया और यात्री की जान बचाई। तत्पश्चात छपरा रेलवे स्टेशन पर यात्री को अस्पताल भेज दिया गया। pic.twitter.com/vxqsTEkir7 — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 23, 2024

The video has sparked intense debate on social media, with some users praising the TTE's quick thinking and others questioning the administration of CPR on a conscious individual. Medical experts typically recommend CPR only for people who are unresponsive or have stopped breathing. Many doctors expressed concern over the viral video, labeling it "misleading" and potentially detrimental to public health. They urged the Railways to remove the clip from social media, fearing it could incorrectly influence people's understanding of proper CPR techniques.

A doctor said, "Don't give CPR to awake patients and mouth to mouth breathing not required here plus the faulty compressions. If you really want to create awareness delete this video, force govt to start giving mandatory CPR lessons right from schools and colleges."

"Performing CPR on a conscious patient is very dangerous and wrong. This is no joke. CPR is a life-saving procedure. Please delete this video so that people don't lose lives over misinformation," another doctor wrote.

I have filed a RTI request for information about this so-colled CPR. Hope the Ministry of Railway will respond properly. pic.twitter.com/vHe4pulJaC — Dr. Vishnu Rajgadia (@VishnuRajgadia) November 24, 2024

Activist Dr Vishnu Rajgadia has also filed a Right to Information (RTI) application seeking details about the incident and requesting information about the TTE's medical training and the Railways' investigation into the incident.