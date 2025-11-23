Drunk Karnataka Auto Driver Sets Himself On Fire During Police Check

A 38-year-old auto driver set himself on fire after being stopped during a drink-and-drive check in Karnataka's Chitradurga on Saturday night.

The incident took place at the Mahatma Gandhi circle when the police reportedly seized Thippeswamy's auto during the inspection. When officers asked Thippeswamy to undergo the breath test, he allegedly refused and began arguing. Moments later, he attempted to set himself ablaze.

Police officials said the driver initially intended to pour petrol on the ground. However, since he was holding a bottle of petrol and some fuel had spilled onto his T-shirt, the fire spread to his clothes. He sustained severe burn injuries and was rushed to a hospital. According to doctors, the auto driver was nearly 70 per cent burnt and is in a serious condition.

A video shows police instructing the driver to sit inside his auto and questioning him about driving under the influence of alcohol, warning him that he could cause an accident. Thippeswamy can be heard admitting he had consumed alcohol and accusing the police of holding his collar.

A case has been filed against Thippeswamy for attempting to commit suicide with a specific intent and to compel or restrain a public servant from performing official duty.