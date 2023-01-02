Drugs Worth Rs 407 Crore Seized In A Year In Guwahati

A mobile app called 'Drugs Free Assam' has also been launched.

Guwahati police seized drugs worth Rs 407 crore in 2022, two years after the government launched an aggressive war on drugs in the state. In 2021, Assam police had seized more than Rs 548.53 crore worth of drugs.

Guwahati Commissioner of Police Diganta Borah said that the percentage of cases disposed increased to 167.2% in 2022 from 104.18% in 2021. "There were 10,234 cases registered in the year 2022 with 34,530 previous pending," he said.

Psychotropic tablets accounted for over 200 crores of drugs caught in 2022, a police official said on Monday.

Among the drugs seized include heroin worth Rs 95,78,40,000, brown sugar worth Rs 1,29,89,600, ganja worth Rs 19,76,80,150, cocaine worth Rs 8,20,000, morphine Rs 1,84,00,000, methamphetamine worth Rs 74,88,00,000, psychotropic substance tablets worth Rs 2,28,91,50,000, psychotropic syrup bottles worth Rs 4,27,02,000 and opium Rs 2,23 000.

Several drug smugglers and peddlers have been arrested from different partsof the state since the Assam Police launched its massive war against drugs. To further arm the police against the "war on drugs", the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam in association with Narcotics Control Bureau, New Delhi, have conducted training programmes.

A mobile app called 'Drugs Free Assam' has also been launched to collect information about use, sale, supply and transportation of drugs from the citizens.

More recently, in a bid to tackle drug menace, a mosque and a Kabristan committee in central Assam's Nagaon district last month have decided not to participate in the burial of people who die due to consumption of drugs or have been involved in drugs trade the Committee officials.