Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore Seized From Truck In Guwahati, 2 Arrested

A truck allegedly carrying a large consignment of narcotics was intercepted near the Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) in Guwahati's Garchuk area late Wednesday, leading to the seizure of drugs worth around Rs 40 crore and the arrest of two men, police said.

The opertaion was launched after police received a tip-off that a truck carrying drugs from Manipur was passing throight Assam en route to other parts of the country. Police teams tracked the vehicle and intercepted it near the ISBT after a brief chase.

According to West Guwahati Deputy Commissioner of Police Balin Deuri, the truck appeared empty and after a detailed search a concealed compartment built into the vehicle was discovered.

During the search, police recovered around 1.5 lakh tablets packed in 15 bundles. Several soap cases containing suspected heroin were also seized, officials said.

The two occupants of the truck, identified as Abdul Qadir and Sariful Islam, both residents of Assam's Goalpara district, were arrested.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Police said the accused are being questioned to ascertain the origin and destination of the consignment as well as to identify others involved in the alleged trafficking network.

Investigators believe the seizure could provide crucial leads into routes used used by drug traffickers to transport narcotics from Manipur through Assam and onward to other parts of the country.