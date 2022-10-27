Drugs Worth Rs 15 Crore Seized In Assam, Two Arrested: Cops

The truck and the high-quality Ganja have been seized, officials said. (Representational)

Assam police on Thursday foiled inter-state smuggling by intercepting a truck carrying more than two thousand kilos of contraband drugs (Ganja) near the Jorabat area, along the Assam-Meghalaya border. "Two persons have been arrested," officials said.

Acting on a tip-off, an operation was launched by a team of Guwahati city police and intercepted a truck, on its way to mainland Assam from Manipur, carrying Manipuri Ganja, worth Rs 15 crore.

Following the arrest of two persons, the truck and the high-quality Ganja have been seized, officials said.

"In the last couple of days, we have been working on information and got successful, today morning around 7 am, after we intercepted a truck along the Assam-Meghalaya border," Joint Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, leading the operation said.

"During the search, we found very high-quality Ganja which was concealed in the truck. We have arrested two persons and seized approximately 2500 kilos of ganja that was going to Assam, Guwahati towards the mainland for further distribution to various parts of the country. The market value of the seized ganja is estimated at around Rs 60,000 per kilo," Mr Partha added.

"This is one of the biggest seizures," Partha Sarathi Mahanta underlined.

The investigation into this matter is underway and further information is awaited.

Earlier, on Wednesday, Assam Police seized a huge quantity of contraband drugs worth Rs 10 crore in the Karbi Anglong district.

Police also apprehended four drug peddlers and seized two vehicles.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Bokajan, John Das said that based on secret information received, a Naka checking was set up at Dilai Tiniali under Dilai police station and two vehicles were intercepted.

"On thorough search of two vehicles bearing registration number NL-01CA-0194 and AS-01AE-9207 a total of 100 packets soap cases containing 1.263 kg of heroin was recovered along with cash Rs 75,000," SDPO Das told ANI.

The police team also arrested four drug peddlers, identified as Daniel Kitharee (33), Md Sahabir Ali (57), Kapani S (22) and Sahjan Ahmed Barbhuya (36).

The police official said that the market value of the seized drugs is estimated at around Rs 10 crore.

