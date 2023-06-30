Drugs Worth Rs 13.8 Crore Seized In Tripura, Police Says 'Biggest Ever'

300 cases of heroin weighing 3.415 kg were seized. (Representational)

Police recovered heroin worth nearly Rs 13.80 crore and arrested two persons from Ambassa in Tripura's Dhalai district, a senior official said on Friday.

This is the "biggest seizure of heroine or any other drug" in Tripura so far, he said.

"Police intercepted a vehicle at Ambassa naka point on Thursday evening. During searches, 300 cases of heroin weighing 3.415 kg, having market value of around Rs 13.8 crore, was recovered hidden inside a cloth bag," SP, Dhalai, Mr Avinash K Rai told Press Trust of India over phone.

Two persons have been arrested in connection with the recovery, and a case was registered against the duo, he said.

Chief Minister Manik Saha lauded the police for its efforts in the Ambassa drug recovery.

Mr Rai said police have this year also seized 6.4 kg of heroin at Ganganagar and Kamalpur in Dhalai district. Nearly 2,500 kg of cannabis were recovered till date in 2023, he added.



