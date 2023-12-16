Drugs Worth Rs 12 Crore Seized At Chennai Airport

The Air customs officials are conducting further investigation.

One person was arrested as the Chennai Airport Customs seized 1,201 grams of narcotic substances (Cocaine) worth Rs 12 crore, the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said on Friday.

"Chennai Air Customs (AIU) intercepted a male passenger holding a Nigerian Passport who arrived from Addis Ababa on December 12, 2023. During the examination of the person, contraband in the form of hyperdense cylindrical bundles numbering 71 was found to be secreted in his body," the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs said in a letter dated December 15.

"Cocaine weighing 1,201 grams worth Rs 12 crore was seized under the Customs Act, 1962 and the passenger has been arrested," the Office of the Principal Commissioner of Customs further said.

The Air customs officials are conducting further investigation.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)