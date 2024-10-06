Drugs Worth Over Rs 1,800 Crore Seized From Factory Near Bhopal, 2 Arrested

A large quantity of drugs and raw material used to make them valued at Rs 1,814 crore were seized

The authorities have seized a large quantity of MD drugs and raw material used to make them valued at Rs 1,814 crore from a factory near Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal, Gujarat Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi said today. Two people have been arrested.

MD drugs are lab-made (synthetic) that has effects similar to stimulants like methamphetamine.

The joint operation was carried out by the Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) and the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Delhi, he said in a post on X.

"Kudos to Gujarat ATS and NCB (Ops), Delhi, for a massive win in the fight against drugs! Recently, they raided a factory in Bhopal and seized MD and materials used to manufacture MD, with a staggering total value of Rs 1814 crores!," Mr Sanghavi said.

"This achievement showcases the tireless efforts of our law enforcement agencies in combating drug trafficking and abuse. Their collaborative efforts are crucial in safeguarding the health and security of our society," he said.

The minister said the dedication of the law enforcement agencies is truly commendable. "Let's continue to support them in their mission to make India a safest and healthier nation," he added.