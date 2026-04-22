Drugs, Chinese Pistol Recovered Near LoC, Pakistan Link Suspected

Security forces in Jammu and Kashmir thwarted two separate cross-border smuggling attempts on Wednesday, recovering narcotics and weapons near the Line of Control (LoC) and the International Border, officials said.

In the first incident, Army personnel deployed in the Balakote sector of Poonch district recovered two bags containing narcotics and a Chinese-made pistol during a search operation along the Line of Control.

Preliminary investigations suggest the consignment was thrown across the border from Pakistan by smugglers allegedly working in coordination with Pakistan's intelligence agency, the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI).

Officials believe the recovered consignment was part of a larger effort to funnel drugs and weapons into Jammu and Kashmir to finance terror activity and destabilise the region.

"This is part of a larger narco-terror nexus. The recovery of a weapon alongside drugs points to a clear attempt to arm and finance overground workers," a senior officer said.

Drone Route Suspected In Second Recovery

In a separate operation near the international border, security forces recovered a packet containing around three kilograms of heroin from the Ishnah area.

Investigators suspect the narcotics were dropped by a Pakistani drone during the night. Following the recovery, forces sealed off the area and launched an extensive search operation to trace possible local contacts linked to the consignment.

Officials said technical surveillance systems have been activated to study the drone's flight path and identify those involved in handling the shipment.

"Drug syndicates sitting across the border are under pressure after the sharp decline in terror recruitment. They are now using drones and cross-border couriers to push narcotics and weapons," a senior police official said.

The seized narcotics and weapon have been sent for forensic examination, while investigations into both incidents are ongoing.

