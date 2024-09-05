Drone Monitoring To Be Part Of Winter Action Plan In Delhi: AAP's Gopal Rai

The winter action plan will focus on key issues such as vehicular pollution, dust, stubble burning (File)

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced on Thursday that the government will implement a 21-point Winter Action Plan to combat air pollution, featuring real-time drone monitoring of pollution hotspots and the creation of a special task force to tackle worsening air quality during the colder months.

Speaking at a press conference following a high-level meeting with representatives from 35 departments, Gopal Rai emphasised that the government is adopting a proactive approach this year.

"This year, for the first time, we will be using drones to monitor pollution at 13 major hotspots across Delhi. A special task force will also be formed to tackle air pollution more effectively. These measures are part of our 21-point plan to ensure a cleaner winter for the residents of Delhi," Gopal Rai said.

The winter action plan will focus on key issues such as vehicular pollution, dust, stubble burning, and industrial emissions, among others, Gopal Rai said. Each department involved has been given specific tasks and has been directed to submit its action plan by September 12.

In addition to drone monitoring and task force creation, the plan also outlines measures such as promoting work-from-home policies, preparing for the odd-even vehicle scheme, and exploring the possibility of inducing artificial rain to settle pollutants.

The government has also committed to upgrading its Green War Room and Green Delhi App, used for real-time pollution monitoring and citizen complaints, he said.

A joint meeting was held with 35 key departments including Environment Department, Delhi Police, Public Works Department (PWD), Transport Department, Delhi Metro, and various other agencies. The departments were assigned responsibilities for areas such as dust pollution control, stubble burning prevention and enhancing green cover in the city.

During the press conference, Gopal Rai also highlighted the significant progress Delhi has made in recent years, noting that pollution levels have dropped by 30 per cent in the last nine years, thanks to the Kejriwal government's sustained efforts. He cited the increase in the number of "good" to "moderate" air quality days from 110 in 2016 to 206 in 2023 as evidence of this progress.

"This action plan will expand on our previous 15-point plan from last year and bring in new areas of focus. Our goal is to build on the successes we've achieved and further reduce pollution during the critical winter months," he added.

The 21-point action plan includes stricter controls on vehicle emissions, more extensive dust management practices, and initiatives to curb open burning of garbage and industrial waste.

The Environment Department will act as the nodal agency for coordinating these efforts across departments, while a real-time source apportionment study will help identify and address pollution sources as they arise.

Additionally, Gopal Rai also stressed the need for collaboration with neighbouring states and the central government to tackle cross-border pollution issues, particularly the impact of stubble burning in surrounding regions.

"Dialogue with the Centre and neighbouring states is a crucial part of our plan. This is not a problem Delhi can solve alone," he added.

