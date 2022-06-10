Driver, Tourist Fall Into River In Sikkim Taking Pictures; 1 Found: Cops

The tourist belonged to Patna, Bihar, and he was on holiday with his family.

The Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) has recovered the body of a local driver in North Sikkim who fell into the river from the Rit Chu Bridge while clicking pictures.

The 11th Battalion of the ITBP team recovered the body on Thursday.

A tourist also fell into the river along with the driver, however the search for the missing tourist is still on, the paramilitary force said.

"The tourist belonged to Patna, Bihar and he was on a holiday trip with his wife, son and daughter," they added.

The ITBP said that the driver and the tourist accidentally fell from the Rit Chu Bridge near Naga village when they were clicking pictures at the edge of the bridge. They lost balance and fell down to the river bed, they added.

