Driven By iPhones, India's Smartphone Exports Hit Record $9.84 Billion

India's smartphone exports touched a record high of nearly $10 billion in the first quarter of FY27, driven by Apple iPhone shipments, according to the latest data.

Smartphone exports by value rose 23.4 per cent to $9.84 billion during April-June, compared to $7.97 billion in the corresponding period of the previous fiscal.

Moreover, the US remained by far the largest market for India's smartphone exports during the quarter which showed strong demand for India-manufactured devices.

However, the performance also boosted the country's overall electronics exports, with smartphones accounting for 64.8 per cent of total electronics goods exports of $15.2 billion during the April-June period.

The latest figures came after the strong momentum witnessed in recent years.

According to a report, shipments of 'Made in India' smartphones grew 8 per cent in 2025, driven by a 28 per cent jump in exports, while exports accounted for nearly one-third of all smartphones manufactured in the country.

Apple's manufacturing partners have remained the biggest drivers of this growth. Foxconn Hon Hai recorded a 48 per cent year-on-year rise in exports in 2025 on the back of strong iPhone shipments, Samsung also increased its export contribution, registering 4 per cent growth.

Earlier this year, India's iPhone exports reached a record Rs 2 lakh crore in FY26, making Apple the country's single largest branded exporter across all product categories.

Overall smartphone exports from India stood at around Rs 2.6 trillion ($29.4 billion) during the fiscal, with iPhones contributing more than 75 per cent (about $22 billion) of the total.

The rapid expansion has been supported by the government's production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme, along with reforms in special economic zones (SEZs), higher budgetary support for electronics manufacturing and recent foreign direct investment (FDI) relaxations aimed at strengthening India's position as a global manufacturing hub.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)