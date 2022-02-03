'Drink Gaumutra Shots': Trinamool MP's Dare Ahead Of Parliament Speech

Trinamool's Mahua Moitra tweeted a dare to what she called the "heckler team"

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra has given a hint of what is to come during her speech in Lok Sabha today.

She tweeted a dare to what she called the "heckler team" to prepare for her speech, a day after Congress MP Rahul Gandhi tore into the government over issues from unemployment to foreign policy.

"Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President's Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," Ms Moitra tweeted.

Ms Moitra has often been seen giving a spirited fight to social media trolls, who she has pointed out come from the stables of the rival BJP, or what opposition parties call the "IT cell".

The MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar indicated she would strengthen the offensive on the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, which has been responding to Mr Gandhi's attacks since the parliament session yesterday.

Mr Gandhi launched a blistering attack on the Modi government on foreign policy, accusing him of "bringing China and Pakistan" together, to which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in a reply tweeted that Mr Gandhi's remarks show "some history lessons are in order".

Ms Moitra's colleague and MP Saugata Roy yesterday laid the groundwork for the Trinamool's battle formation for today. Mr Roy accused the centre of appointing Governors who work at odds with state governments.

"Why has the centre imposed governors? In Tamil Nadu there are complaints against a Governor who disrespects ministers. In Maharashtra, there is a Governor who is disturbing the Maharashtra government. We have found a Governor who tweets every day," Mr Ray said in the Lok Sabha.