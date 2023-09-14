Draft Master Plan 2041 Of Yamuna Expressway Authority Approved

The plan was approved at the 78th board meeting of the YEIDA on Wednesday, officials said.

The Yamuna Expressway and Industrial Development Authority (YEIDA) has approved its draft master plan 2041.

The draft is essentially for connecting the notified area up to the Chola railway station (in Bulandshahr district of Uttar Pradesh) with the Jewar airport by road and rail, the YEIDA said.

The draft also includes development of logistics and industrial activities, it said in a statement.

The YEIDA, which functions under the Uttar Pradesh government, manages land development along the 165-km-long Yamuna Expressway.

At the meeting, a proposal regarding the establishment of a Heritage City within the YEIDA limits was placed before the board.

"In this, it was decided to increase the pre-planned area from 760 acres to 1,500 acres in the notified area up to Yamuna river in Mathura in which river fountain etc. are proposed along the Yamuna river," it said.

The YEIDA also announced introducing a one-time-settlement policy (OTS) for defaulters in various land allotment schemes like industrial, housing and mixed use.

"It has been decided to launch OTS scheme. The said scheme will be launched for one month from October 1 this year in which allottees will have to apply online. For this, go to the allottee authority's website www.yamunaexpresswayauthority.com and apply," the YEIDA said.

If the amount payable is up to Rs 50 lakh, then the entire sum will have to be deposited in four months (one-third of the amount within a month and the remaining amount within another three months), it added.

Similarly, for OTS after calculation, if the amount payable is more than Rs 50 lakh, then the entire sum will have to be deposited in seven months (one-third within a month and the remaining amount within another six months), it said.

