'Double Engine Now Triple Engine': E Shinde On Ajit Pawar's Big Switch

"The state will sprint towards development," said Eknath Shinde on Ajit Pawar's shock switch.

Maharashtra will now sprint forward with one chief minister and two deputy chief ministers, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Sunday after NCP leader Ajit Pawar took oath as his deputy.

"Politics of development is being backed by a man of development. When a deserving party worker gets a secondary role, such things happen," Mr Shinde said about Ajit Pawar, the nephew of Sharad Pawar who is known to display rebellious streaks.

"Now the double engine government has a triple engine. The state will sprint (on the path of development). Now we have one Chief Minister and two deputy chief ministers. This will help faster development of the state," Eknath Shinde told reporters.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)