Ajit Pawar, Backed By 9 MLAs, To Join Maharashtra Government

Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar, along with 9 party leaders, is expected to join the Maharashtra government. Mr Pawar will take oath as the Deputy Chief Minister later today. He will share the post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

The move comes just days after Mr Pawar publically expressed his desire to step down as Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly.

Earlier today, a group of NCP legislators met at Ajit Pawar's Mumbai residence, where the party's working president Supriya Sule and senior leader Chhagan Bhujbal were also in attendance. State party president Jayant Patil was not present in the meeting.

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar told reporters in Pune that he was unaware of the meeting in Mumbai.

The NCP chief also said that as the LoP, Ajit Pawar can call a meeting of legislators.