Live Updates: Ajit Pawar Joins Eknath Shinde-Led Maharashtra Government

NCP's Ajit Pawar joins Maharashtra government (File)

Nationalist Congress Party's Ajit Pawar joined the Maharashtra government today. Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister. He will share the post with BJP's Devendra Fadnavis.

Ajit Pawar on Wednesday while speaking at the party event in Mumbai had said, "I was never interested in working as Leader of Opposition but accepted the role on demand of the party MLAs. Assign me any post in the party organisation and I will do complete justice to whatever responsibility given to me."

Here are the LIVE updates on Ajit Pawar's Switch:

Get NDTV Updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as this story develops.

Jul 02, 2023 14:55 (IST) Sharad Pawar undeterred, claims Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said Nationalist Congress Party supremo Sharad Pawar is undeterred by the split in his party and can start afresh.

In a day of massive political developments, Ajit Pawar was sworn in as deputy chief minister in the Eknath Shinde government along with several of his colleagues.

Jul 02, 2023 14:48 (IST) NCP leaders Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil and Dhananjay Munde also took oath as Maharashtra Ministers. According to party sources, Ajit Pawar has the support of 43 out of the 53 NCP MLAs

Jul 02, 2023 14:40 (IST) 2 Strikes In 2 Years: How BJP Broke Maharashtra's Big Opposition Front

Sharad Pawar, the man credited with critical political manoeuvring to stitch together a big opposition alliance, faces huge embarrassment as his nephew and top Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar threatens to decimate the party he founded and has helmed through troubled waters for the last 24 years.

The BJP has struck twice in the last two years, to break the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) opposition alliance in Maharashtra, as Ajit Pawar breaks away NCP MLAs just a year after Eknath Shinde walked out with 40 Shiv Sena MLAs. Read here

Jul 02, 2023 14:34 (IST)

Jul 02, 2023 14:30 (IST) Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis are present at the Raj Bhavan, where an oath ceremony is to be held shortly

Jul 02, 2023 14:17 (IST) Maharashtra MLAs backing Ajit Pawar reach Raj Bhavan



Track latest developments on https://t.co/hMlRpgaRS6pic.twitter.com/F61aEIwBjd - NDTV (@ndtv) July 2, 2023