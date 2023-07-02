Watch: Unfazed By Mutiny, Sharad Pawar's Quip Cracks Up Journalists

Sharad Pawar

On a day his party suffered a stunning blow with the departure of a slew of leaders led by his nephew Ajit Pawar, veteran politician Sharad Pawar barely betrayed any disquiet, even cracking up a roomful of journalists and supporters with a witty wisecrack.

During an evening news conference following Sunday's developments, a journalist asked who would now be the face of the party - an allusion to the vacancy for the Leader of the Opposition in the Maharashtra Assembly, a role that Ajit Pawar held.

"Sharad Pawar," replied the 82-year-old chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) without skipping a beat, cracking into a smile and playfully raising his hand in the air as if to mark attendance.

The moment, captured by cameras, was celebrated by his followers, including his daughter and MP Supriya Sule.

At the same news conference, Mr Pawar announced that disciplinary actions will be taken against party members who have defected to the Eknath Shinde-led BJP-Shiv Sena government in Maharashtra.

In a seismic setback to the NCP, Ajit Pawar spearheaded a major split in the party on Sunday, ascending to the position of Deputy Chief Minister. The move also saw eight senior NCP members sworn in as ministers, plunging the NCP, founded by Sharad Pawar 24 years ago, into crisis.

Sharad Pawar addressed a press conference on Sunday evening after Ajit Pawar's rebellion.

Unfazed by his nephew's step, Sharad Pawar stated that the recent developments may be unexpected to others, but not to him. From Monday, he plans to reach out to constituents to begin "rebuilding the party".

"We will go to people and seek their support. I am confident they will support us," Mr Pawar said. He also clarified that this is not a family matter, but a political issue that will be dealt with accordingly. "This is not about the question of a house. Such things happen in politics, and it has to be dealt with politically," he added.

Regarding disciplinary action against those who have strayed from the party line, Mr Pawar said, "The party's top office-bearers, including its state unit president and the national committee, will deliberate and take action against the colleagues who violated the party line. The action will be taken as per that process, and it will be initiated."

Downplaying the upheaval, Mr Pawar said, "I'm not bothered that people have left, but I am worried about their future," he said.