"Don't Want Fugitives To Harm Ties With India": Bangladesh On Hasina Event

Bangladesh -- commenting on ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's plan to address an event in New Delhi -- has reiterated that Sheikh Hasina remains the head of a banned organisation. "We do not want India-Bangladesh relations to be harmed by the statements of fugitive accused individuals," Shama Obayed Islam, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs told reporters in Dhaka.

This was the first official reaction from Bangladesh on Sheikh Hasina's scheduled interaction at the Foreign Correspondent's Club of South Asia in New Delhi.

This would be her her first public appearance in Delhi -- exactly two years after her ouster from Dhaka. Hasina, 78, has been living in India since a student-led uprising toppled her government on August 5, 2024.

The Foreign Correspondents' Club, South Asia invites you to an exclusive interactive session with H.E. Sheikh Hasina, the club said in a post on social media platform X.

Asked if Bangladesh is going to object to the event, Shama Obayed Islam said: "Whom do we object to? This is a banned organisation and she, as head of the organisation, has been sentenced for several crimes. Bangladesh government cannot spend its time answering questions on what she is doing or saying".

'We have been following that the Government of India has recently issued a statement saying that they don't expect a fugitive criminal will engage in political statements or activities - the Government of India does not support that," Shama Obayed Islam said.

Earlier, and even after the BNP government was elected by the vote of the people, "we have always said that every time this fugitive criminal or other fugitive criminals of the Awami League speak from India and make political statements or they remain involved in conspiracies to destabilise the situation in Bangladesh," Islam said.

"We are moving ( on ties with India) with a forward-looking attitude. We don't want that to be harmed and it is my deep belief that even India does not want that. So, India has to clarify whether they are supporting this or not," Shama Obayed Islam added.

"The programme is not organised by the Government of India. It is taking place in India. If the need arises will get in touch with their Ministry of External Affairs," Islam added.

The event will be held 6 pm to 7:30 pm on Wednesday at the Sir Mark Tully Auditorium. It will be live-streamed on the club's social media platforms.

Death Penalty For Hasina

Hasina has said that she would return to Bangladesh soon, despite a death penalty by a Dhaka court against her. She was sentenced to death in November last year by the court she established in 2010 to try war crimes from the 1971 liberation war.

The International Crimes Tribunal found her guilty of "crimes against humanity" tied to the anti-government student-led protests in July-August 2024.

The court held Hasina responsible for ordering and enabling a brutal crackdown as her Awami League government struggled to stay in power. The UN estimates suggest that up to 1,400 people were killed by state action.

Sheikh Hasina had said the trial was 'a sham' and called the judgment 'legally void'. She also accused the tribunal of conducting a 'witch-hunt' in a formal communication sent by London-based law firm Kingsley Napley.