Don't Think Rajasthan Budget Can Make Significant Impact On Public: Sachin Pilot

As the Rajasthan government announced the budget allocation for the state on Wednesday, Congress leader and former deputy Chief Minister of Rajasthan, Sachin Pilot said that the budget failed in addressing the issue of inflation and unemployment.

Mr Pilot said, "We were expecting some solid measures regarding the inflation and unemployment in the budget, but after listening to the presentation, it feels like they have just presented the budget to fulfil their duty. People are struggling for water and electricity. They haven't completed the projects that they announced earlier, and now they have announced some other projects too. They announced jobs but could not implement the jobs given by our government. I don't think that this budget can make a significant impact on the public."

Meanwhile, Rajasthan Congress President Govind Singh Dotasara described the budget as an "illusion of figures and words" and said it has nothing for youth, farmers and deprived sections of society.

Speaking to ANI, Mr Dotasara stated, "It (budget) is just an illusion of figures and words. Since the central government budget has not come, therefore they do not have anything to say. They didn't say anything about agriculture, youth, farmers, Dalits, deprived section sections, and women. There was a competition in this budget as to how many times the name of the Chief Minister would come and how many times the name of the Prime Minister would come."

Earlier today, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Diya Kumari presented Rajasthan's 2024-25 budget stating that the estimated revenue of the state for the financial year 2024-25 was Rs 2.64 lakh crore while the estimated expenditure was Rs 2.90 lakh crore.

The Rajasthan Government, she said has developed an action plan under Amrit Kalkhand with a motive to make Rajasthan developed by 2047.

The key highlights of the budget revolves around making the state a 350-billion-dollar economy, development of basic amenities like water, electricity, roads, human resource development and planned development of rural and urban areas with sustainable development, empowerment of farmer families with respect, development of MSMEs as well along with big industries, heritage conservation with the idea of heritage development, Green Rajasthan, health for all, providing social security to deprived families and establishing good governance with perform, reform and transform.

