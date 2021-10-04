Don't Politicise: Minister On Violence In UP's Lakhimpur Kheri

The UP government announced a judicial inquiry in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident

The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a fair investigation into the Lakhimpur Kheri incident that took place in the state, said Union Minister of State (MoS) for Housing and Urban Affairs Kaushal Kishore on Monday adding the incident should not be exaggerated or politicised.

Uttar Pradesh police had confirmed eight deaths including four farmers and four occupants of the vehicles that allegedly ran over the farmers on Sunday.

"The Uttar Pradesh government is conducting a fair investigation into this. The Opposition should also support us in this and no one should give provoking statements till the truth comes out. It should not be exaggerated or politicised," the MoS told ANI.

The state government on Monday announced a judicial inquiry under a retired high court judge in the Lakhimpur Kheri incident stating that an FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints.

"An FIR has been registered based on farmers' complaints under the relevant sections. A judicial inquiry will take place to probe the matter under a retired high court judge," said Additional Director General (Law and Order) of Uttar Pradesh police Prashant Kumar.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh government on Sunday announced that they will give Rs 45 lakhs and a government job to the families of every person who died in Lakhimpur Kheri violence on Sunday. The injured will be given Rs 10 lakhs, the state government said.

Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of several farmer unions, issued a statement on Sunday regarding the incident claiming the death of four farmers and alleged that one of the four farmers was shot dead by Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Mishra Teni's son -- Ashish Mishra Teni, while the others have been allegedly run over by the vehicles of his convoy.

However, both the Union Minister and his son have refuted SKM's allegations.

"I was at Banwaripur from 9 am till the end of the event. Allegations against me are completely baseless and I demand judicial inquiry of this matter and culprits should get punished," Ashish Mishra had said.

Earlier in the day, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was allegedly detained by Uttar Pradesh Police in the Hargaon area on her way to Lakhimpur Kheri.

Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder Randhawa and Congress leader Kuljit Nagra along with other party leaders were also detained by Uttar Pradesh police in Saharanpur, while they were on their way to Lakhimpur Kheri to meet families of farmers who lost their lives in violence.

"Leaders of political parties have not been allowed to visit the district because Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) is in place. However, members of farmer unions are allowed to come here," the ADG had said.

Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party (Lohia) leader Shivpal Singh Yadav, who was on his way to Lakhimpur Kheri, was detained by Lucknow Police at Engineering College Chauraha today.

UP Additional Chief Secretary Awanish Awasthi asked Lucknow airport not to allow Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and Punjab Deputy Chief Minister Sukhjinder S Randhawa to land at the airport. They had announced their visit to the state earlier.

