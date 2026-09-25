"Don't Need BJP Certificate": Omar Abdullah Moves J&K Statehood Resolution

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Friday moved a resolution for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir. This led to a major pandemonium and a scuffle in the house as BJP members tore the copies of the resolution.

The contentious point in the resolution was Omar Abdullah's reference to earlier resolutions passed by the J&K assembly including the passage of the J&K autonomy resolution in 2000.

The BJP members stormed the well of the house and started shouting slogans and tore the copies of the resolution. The ruling National Conference members also resorted to slogans against the BJP.

"In addition to the Resolutions passed by this House on 26th June 2000 and 6th November 2024, this House calls upon the Government of India for the immediate and urgent restoration of full statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and resolves that this Resolution be forwarded to Government of India," reads the resolution moved by Chief Minister Omar Abdullah.

It was the very reference to the resolution of the J&K Assembly passed in June 2026 which triggered a storm in the house. On June 26, 2000, a resolution was passed calling for the restoration of J&K's pre-1953 position when J&K had its own Prime Minister and Sadre Reyasat ( President). The Supreme Court and the Election Commission had no jurisdiction over J&K.

After the furore, the speaker adjourned the house for half an hour.

As the house reassembled, BJP members again stormed the well of the house and raised slogans.

The resolution is likely to be put to vote on Monday.

Abdullah said that for the last two years, he has been pleading with the central government for the restoration of statehood but nothing has been done.

He claimed that the local BJP leadership is against the restoration of statehood and today they stand "exposed".

"This resolution is only about the restoration of the statehood. This resolution will also expose the real enemies of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. Who want restoration of statehood and who are against it," Abdullah said.

"The statehood is not for my government, it's not for my party. It's for the identity of Jammu and Kashmir. It's for the people of Jammu and Kashmir," Abdullah added.

As BJP members termed the National Conference leadership anti-national, Omar Abdullah said that his party has given enormous sacrifices for the nation and he doesn't need any certificate from the BJP.

"We don't need any certificate from the BJP - we have given so many sacrifices for the country and we don't care about their anti-national rants," Abdullah said.

