"Don't Make This Mistake": Assam Man After Killing Wife, Keeping Head In Fridge

A man who killed his wife in a murder so macabre that has left Assam in a deep shock has advice for the public, though he did not follow it himself. Ramanuj Goswami, who killed wife Riya Talukdar, 25, in Guwahati, managed to speak to some reporters while the police were taking him for a medical checkup.

"I am accepting my faults. People can say bad things about me. But I request everyone not to make this kind of mistake in their life," Goswami said.

The couple got married just a few months ago.

The accused's comments were a sudden climbdown from his earlier aggressive remarks about "killing" a "sugar daddy" after coming out of jail, and his statement to reporters that he had "no regrets" and won't apologise.

He was arrested on September 4 for killing his wife following an argument. The police said he killed her with a sharp weapon and then severed her head. Not satisfied with that, he tried to cut up the body and mutilated her face with scissors, investigators have said. He kept the severed head of his wife in a fridge.

The police along with a magistrate took him to the crime scene on Tuesday. They have seized the fridge in which he kept his wife's severed head, knife, scissors, clothes and other evidence.

Police are questioning him to establish the motive behind the crime and reconstruct the sequence of events that followed. The identity of the person he referred to as "sugar daddy" and the circumstances behind the remark are part of the investigation now.

The case came to light on September 6 after neighbours complained of a foul smell coming from the couple's apartment in Guwahati. Residents also told police they had not seen the newly married couple for two days and that both their mobile phones were switched off.

The police then broke open the lock of the apartment and discovered the woman's body inside. According to investigators, her fingers had been partially chopped, the body had begun decomposing and her head was missing.