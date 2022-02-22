'Don't Go From Bad To Wars': New Amul Ad Has A Note For Russia, Ukraine

The post called on Russia and Ukraine to "sign treaty with a treat".

Amul has come out with a “plea to defuse the Russia-Ukraine conflict”. The Gujarat-based dairy brand has shared a topical that urged the two nations to not go “from bad to wars”.

The post, on Koo app, also called on Russia and Ukraine to “sign treaty with a treat”. It showed the popular Amul girl with another girl enjoying toasts at a border fence, flanked by tanks at what looked like the Russia-Ukraine border.

“Amul Topical: A plea to defuse the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” it read.

Russia faced a furious global diplomatic and economic backlash Tuesday after President Vladimir Putin ordered his forces into Ukraine to secure two breakaway regions after recognising them as independent.

The move has exacerbated the crisis between Russia and the West and many fear this could unleash a major war. India has called for a diplomatic solution to the crisis. At an emergency meeting called by the United Nations, India said the immediate priority should be to de-escalate the tension.

"The escalation of tension along the border of Ukraine with the Russian Federation is a matter of deep concern. These developments have the potential to undermine peace and security of the region," TS Tirumurti, India's Permanent Representative to United Nations, said.

India has also said that it was concerned about the safety and security of civilians, including its citizens in Ukraine. On Tuesday, the Indian embassy in Ukraine again asked Indian students to leave the country temporarily and not wait for confirmation of online classes.

"Students are advised, in the interest of their safety, to leave Ukraine temporarily, rather than wait for an official confirmation from universities," the embassy said.