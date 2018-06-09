'Don't End Up Like That', Mumbai Police Cautions After Heavy Rain

The police issued the advice in public interest as heavy rain hit the capital of Maharashtra. Several parts of the city witnessed water-logging. Some weather experts have predicted that the situation might get worse than the 2005 Mumbai rains.
Mumbai's lifeline, the local trains, were running smoothly. However, there was a delay of 10-15 minutes.
The police called the accident in Lower Parel a consequence of slippery roads.
"You (sic) surely don't want your vehicle & you lying like that on the road, in the rains! The roads are slippery & it's consequence was seen this morning at Lower Parel!Thankfully no casualties.Please drive extra carefully. Decrease speed, increase cautiousness," the tweet read.
Mumbai received a fresh round of rainfall today, days after the weather department forecast heavy downpour in the city over the weekend. Over 32 flights were delayed and three cancelled due to the weather conditions.
In the wake of the warning from the weather department, BMC has cancelled the leaves of all its senior officials for the weekend, besides taking a number of precautionary measures to ensure that the residents don't face any problem.
