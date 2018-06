Mumbai Rain Live Updates: Heavy Rain Lashes Parts Of Mumbai, Several Areas Waterlogged

Heavy Rain in Mumbai: Residents have been asked to stay indoors due to the rains (File)

Here are the Live Updates of Mumbai Rains:

Parts of Mumbai witnessed heavy rain early on Saturday, leaving some areas waterlogged. The w eather department has forecast strong monsoon current in the city on Saturday. The normal date for onset of monsoon in Mumbai is June 10. In view of the alert, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation or BMC has taken a number of precautionary measures to ensure that the residents don't face any problem. Residents of the city have been asked to stay indoors. The Mumbai police also warned people to drive safe after a vehicle tripped over in Parel due to slippery roads resulting from the rain.