'Absolutely Baseless': J&K Cops On Online Rumours Asking People To Desist Night Outings

"J&K Police is fully aware and competent to handle any challenge," the statement said (Representational)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday cautioned people against believing false rumours on social media asking people to desist night outings in Jammu.

In a statement, police said fake information is being circulated by some social media handles regarding avoiding night outings in Jammu.

"Police have taken strong note of such rumours and told people that this information is absolutely baseless and not to take such rumours or fake information seriously. Police and security forces have maintained proper area domination and surveillance," the police statement said.

"J&K Police is fully aware and competent to handle any challenge and people need not fear anything as we are committed to the safety and security of all citizens," the statement said, adding that legal action will be taken against those spreading rumours, intended to create unnecessary panic among the general masses.



(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)