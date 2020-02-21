$40 Million Communications Tech To Be Used During Trump's India Visit

The US President Donald Trump will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24-25 (File)

US President Donald Trump will have at his disposal a robust communication system that will enable him to work in all situations including an emergency during his visit to India next week.

According to sources, the US Security Department had earlier this month requested clearances for about Rs 300 crore communication equipment from Indian government agencies.

Sources also said that the Customs Department, which comes under the Ministry of Finance along with the Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS), will ensure that all equipment, which are brought to India for Trump''s two-day visit will be taken back after the trip is over.

According to well-placed sources, whenever the US President travels, he is accompanied by a communication system worth $ 40 million, which is almost impossible to crack and enabling US Security Forces to keep the communication of its President safe.

Apart from the communication system, there are other expensive equipment, which will also be part of the US President's entourage.

The equipment include high-end cameras, audio-visual input, and output devices, equipment for satellite communications jammers among others.

Sources claimed that clearances from the concerned departments have already been given and US authorities will have to take them back by next month before the date given by Indian authorities.

"Whenever there is a visit of VVIP, especially Prime Minister or President of nations like Russia, UK, United States, etc, their security department gives us full details of equipment they want to carry also with the cost of each equipment," a top government official explained.

"It is mandatory for any country to provide details of such equipment before the visit begins. After analysing the list, departments mainly customs give clearances to allow these equipments. BCAS works like a nodal agency which deals with multiple Indian agencies to clear all stuff," added the official.

The US agencies are also more vigilant after news reports emerged of a data breach in the system of the agency, which looks after the communication needs of the US President.

The US President will be on a two-day visit to India on February 24-25.