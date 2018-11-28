Donald Trump To Hold 'Trilateral Meet' With PM Modi, Shinzo Abe At G20

US President Donald Trump will meet PM Narendra Modi and Japanese PM Shinzo Abe at the G20 Summit

President Donald Trump will have a "trilateral meeting" with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the G20 summit in the Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, US National Security Adviser John Bolton said today.

In a press briefing at the White House, Mr Bolton said that Donald Trump's bilateral with Shinzo Abe "will transform at some point during that meeting into a trilateral meeting" with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The G20 summit is scheduled for November 30 and December 1.

President Trump, however, is not expected to hold a formal bilateral meeting with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, with Mr Bolton saying that the President Trump's "bilateral schedule is full to overflowing at this point", Xinhua news agency reports.

However, he did not exclude the possibility of the two leaders' informal meeting.

Mr Bolton also said that Donald Trump, during his stay in Argentina, is expected to meet with the presidents of Argentina, South Korea, Turkey and Russia.

White House spokesperson Sarah Sanders said that Donald Trump's "participation in the G20 summit is a key opportunity to reiterate his commitment to domestic and global economic growth and prosperity, cement relations with other world leaders and advance a global economic system that is based on fair economic competition and free, fair and reciprocal trade."

Speaking of the prospect of the US-Saudi leaders' meeting, Ms Sanders said she would not rule out any interaction, adding that Donald Trump will also meet German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

