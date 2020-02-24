Donald Trump Says PM Modi 'Living Proof' Of What An Indian Can Achieve With Hard Work

President Trump and PM Modi will be holding delegation-level official talks on Tuesday

US President Donald Trump today asserted that relations with India hold a special place for his country, saying that America "loves" and is "loyal" to India.

Addressing the 'Namaste Trump' event at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad, President Trump also announced that the US will seal defence deals worth USD 3 billion on Tuesday.

President Trump and PM Modi will be holding delegation-level official talks on Tuesday in New Delhi.

The US President also heaped praises on PM Modi as he described him as an "exceptional leader" who works day and night for India.

PM Modi is a "living proof" of what an Indian can achieve with hard work as Trump referred to his humble background as a tea-seller, who had a landslide win in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

India gives hope to all humanity and has become an economic giant, President Trump said.

"Namaste, it is a great honour for me to be here," the US president said, describing India as an amazing nation.

"There is a difference between a nation that rises by coercion and one that rises by setting its people free -- that is India. India and the US have natural and enduring friendship," he said.

Donald Trump also touched on India's cultural diversity and riches as he highlighted the success of its blockbuster movies like DDLJ (Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge) and Sholay, and its sporting icons like Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

He highlighted the boom in the US economy under his presidency and added that India will soon be home to the biggest middle class as it will eliminate extreme poverty in in next 10 years.

