Trump Says Diwali 'Special' Opportunity To Reflect On India-US Friendship

Greeting people on the occasion of Diwali, US President Donald Trump said the festival of lights is a special opportunity to reflect on the bond of friendship between India and the United States.

Donald Trump said First Lady Melania joins him in sending their best wishes for a very happy and memorable Diwali.

He also recognised the "extraordinary" contributions of Indian-Americans in the development of the United States.

"Diwali is a special opportunity to reflect on the bond of friendship between the United States and India," President Trump said in a special Diwali message issued on Wednesday.

"We recognise the extraordinary contributions of Indian-Americans to the strength and success of our nation. Their achievements in business and industry, public service, education, scientific research, and other fields continue to represent the very best of our American virtues and the spirit of the Diwali season," he said.

Asserting that Diwali is a joyous and spiritual time marked by Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, and Buddhists, Donald Trump said lighting of lamps on the occasion symbolises the true meaning of Diwali, which is triumph of light over darkness and good over evil.

Republican National Committee (RNC) chairperson Ronna McDaniel also greeted people celebrating Diwali.

"We wish you and your family and friends a meaningful celebration of the victory of light over darkness. We at the RNC will continue to honour the traditions of diverse communities that enrich and strengthen our country," she said.