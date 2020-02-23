Chandigarh-Based Artist Makes Portrait Of Donald Trump On Almond

Chandigarh-based artist makes a portrait of Donald Trump on almond

An artist from Chandigarh has made a portrait of the US President Donald Trump on a single piece of almond, which is less than an inch in size.

Aman Singh Gulati, a Guinness Book of World Record holder for making paintings and portraits on almonds, has made a colourful and smiling photo of the US President.

Ahead of US President Donald Trump's visit to India, an artist based out of Tamil Nadu named M Elanchezian has also carved a special portrait of US President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Modi on a watermelon.

Along with their portrait, Elanchezian also carved ''the world's wonder'' Taj Mahal on the summer fruit.

Donald Trump and Melania Trump along with daughter Ivanka Trump will visit India on February 24-25.

