Domestic Help Steals Rs 10 Lakh Jewellery, Caught After Flaunting It On Reel

A one-year-old theft of jewellery worth approximately Rs 10 lakh has come to light in Uttarakhand's capital after the suspect posted an Instagram reel wearing the stolen items.

Nitisha Vats, who lives in Sikka Kimaya Greens in Dehradun's IT Park, reported to police that the theft took place about a year ago when she was residing in Doon Republic Apartments in Bhagirathi Puram in Jakhan. The missing items included two diamond-studded rings, a gold chain, a diamond-studded heart pendant, and other pieces described as a diamond necklace and gold locket.

At the time, Vats suspected her domestic help, Vimala Devi. When questioned, Vimala Devi denied any involvement and offered to go to the police station herself to file a complaint. This led Vats to believe the jewellery might have been misplaced or taken by someone else. A search of the home yielded no results, and the case remained unresolved.

The breakthrough came on the morning of June 29 when an acquaintance of Vats viewed Vimala Devi's Instagram reel and WhatsApp status. The videos and photos showed Vimala Devi wearing jewellery that matched the stolen pieces exactly. Vats reviewed the content and confirmed the identification.

On the basis of this evidence, Vats filed a formal complaint. A case was registered at Rajpur police station on July 1. The police then arrested Vimala Devi on Friday from Johri Road in Dehradun. During the operation, police recovered the stolen jewellery, including the diamond necklace, gold locket, two gold rings, a gold pendant along with a mobile phone. The total value of the recovered items is estimated at Rs 10 lakh.

Vimala Devi, originally from Lakhimpur Kheri in Uttar Pradesh and currently residing in Jakhan, admitted to the theft. She told police she had worked as a domestic help in Nitisha Vats's home and had frequently seen the expensive jewellery kept in a locker in the room.

She took the items when an opportunity arose about a year ago.