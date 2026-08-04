Telangana Government Teacher, Suspended For Promoting Private School On Instagram, Quits

A suspension over Instagram reels, allegations of promoting a private school, and months of criticism and trolling have ended with a government school teacher in Telangana walking away from the profession she says she loved for nearly 12 years.

A government school teacher in Telangana's Khammam district has resigned from service months after being suspended over allegations that she promoted a private school through Instagram reels.

Bhukya Gauthami was working as an English school assistant at Mamillagudem High School, and announced her resignation in an emotional video posted on social media. In the video, she said she could no longer cope with the criticism, humiliation and pressure that followed the controversy.

Suspension Over Instagram Reels

The controversy began in January when education authorities suspended her for allegedly promoting admissions at a private school through social media and neglecting her duties at the government school.

Responding to the allegations, she said the reels at the centre of the controversy were recorded at her home and not during school hours. She also maintained that she had never neglected her responsibilities and had served as a teacher with dedication for nearly 12 years.

Allegations Of Harassment And Humiliation

In her resignation announcement, the teacher alleged that she continued to face humiliation and harassment from the District Education Officer (DEO) even after being posted following her suspension.

She claimed that when she approached authorities seeking reappointment, she was made to wait for hours, denied an appointment and later reprimanded. According to her, the alleged workplace pressure, combined with social media trolling, took a significant emotional toll.

'Wanted To Educate Underprivileged Children'

The teacher said she came from a financially disadvantaged tribal family and entered the profession with the support of her father and husband.

She said her goal had always been to educate underprivileged children and that she had gone beyond her regular duties by conducting special English classes for students.

The teacher has a significant presence on Instagram, with around 3.28 lakh followers and nearly 9,900 posts on the platform.