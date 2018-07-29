35 Kilogram Ovarian Tumour Removed From 60-Year-Old Woman In West Bengal

Assistant Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon Mriganka Mouli Saha of Kalyani JNM Hospital, who led the surgery team, said that tumour of that size was not operated successfully in our country in the recent past.

All India | | Updated: July 29, 2018 06:11 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
35 Kilogram Ovarian Tumour Removed From 60-Year-Old Woman In West Bengal

Surgery team member said the tumour was detected through ultrasound.(Representational)

Kalyani, West Bengal: 

A team of doctors in Kalyani College of Medicine and JNM Hospital on Saturday removed ovarian tumours weighing around 35.45 kg from a 60-year-old woman, the hospital said.

Assistant Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon Mriganka Mouli Saha of Kalyani JNM Hospital, who led the surgery team, said that tumour of that size was not operated successfully in our country in the recent past. 

60-year-old Arati Adhikary, is a resident of Kanchrapara Rajani Babu Road in North 24 Parganas.

The locals brought Arati Adhikary, known to be a vagabond, to the hospital 10 days ago.

Surgery team member Soumyabrata Mitra said that her tumour was detected through ultrasound. 

NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter

Trending

KalyanitumourOvarian tumour

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
BengaliTamilTrain StatusPNR StatusMarsHonor 9NVivo NEXMi A2Galaxy J7Oppo Find XBest PhonesMobikwikAmazonMi PhonesDrinking Lemon WaterZomatoBurning Belly FatFood with more proteinHigh Protein FoodKeto Diet

................................ Advertisement ................................