35 Kilogram Ovarian Tumour Removed From 60-Year-Old Woman In West Bengal

Surgery team member said the tumour was detected through ultrasound.(Representational)

A team of doctors in Kalyani College of Medicine and JNM Hospital on Saturday removed ovarian tumours weighing around 35.45 kg from a 60-year-old woman, the hospital said.

Assistant Professor, Gynaecological Surgeon Mriganka Mouli Saha of Kalyani JNM Hospital, who led the surgery team, said that tumour of that size was not operated successfully in our country in the recent past.

60-year-old Arati Adhikary, is a resident of Kanchrapara Rajani Babu Road in North 24 Parganas.

The locals brought Arati Adhikary, known to be a vagabond, to the hospital 10 days ago.

Surgery team member Soumyabrata Mitra said that her tumour was detected through ultrasound.