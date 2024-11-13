Doctor Stabbed 7 Times By Patient's Son In Chennai Hospital

Dr Balaji, stabbed by the son of a patient, is an oncologist.

A Tamil Nadu government doctor was stabbed seven times at a Chennai hospital Wednesday morning by a young man whose mother was being treated for cancer by the doctor. The young man was also a patient attender at the same facility.

The doctor, an oncologist, is also a heart patient and suffered injuries to his upper chest and head. He is in the Intensive Care Unit, or the ICU, but is stable condition, Health Minister Ma Subramanian said.

A senior doctor said his colleague has a pacemaker and was also hit on the stomach.

The man who stabbed him has been arrested; the attack took place in the OPD, or outpatient department, of the Kalaignar Centenary Hospital in the city's Guindy neighbourhood, after he suspected the doctor had prescribed incorrect medication to his mother, a cancer patient.

The accused, 26 years old according to some reports, tried to escape after stabbing the doctor but was caught and handed over to the nearby Guindy Police Station.

the attacker used a small knife hidden on his person, but insisted there was no security lapse. Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an inquiry and promised medical aid, as well as providing assurances such an attack won't happen again.

"Service of doctors is laudable... and it is our responsibility to ensure their safety," he said.

In a long message (in Tamil) on X the Chief Minister said, "The selfless work of our government doctors in providing treatment to patients regardless of the time is immeasurable. The government will take measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future."

The Chennai attack refocuses the spotlight on the safety of healthcare workers at their workplace, an issue that rocketed to national attention after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. One accused - Sanjay Roy - has been arrested for that crime.