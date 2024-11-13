'2-Tier Security, Fit Cops, A Gun': Demands After Chennai Doctor Stabbed

A knife attack on an oncologist at Chennai's Kalaignar Centenary Hospital Wednesday - the doctor was stabbed seven times by the son of a former patient and is in critical condition - has sparked furious protests from his colleagues, who want doctors to be armed to prevent future such incidents.

Dr Anto Uresh, of the Tamil Nadu Government Doctors' Association, told NDTV this attack showed that people in the southern state do not fear the law. He also rejected Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin saying the attack was not a security lapse as the accused was a patient attender.

"Doctors feel insecure. The attack was a security lapse and indicates lack of fear of the law... security should tightened. CCTV cameras have been set up but I don't think they function," he said.

"We want capital punishment for the accused (which is not yet applicable in this case as there has been no loss of life, so far) and doctors in the Casualty Unit should be given guns," he continued, "The doctor who was attacked is in critical condition. We want two-tiered security and fit policemen..."

Meanwhile, doctors at this hospital have suspended some non-critical treatment in protest.

The storm broke this morning - around 10 am - after a young man stabbed a Dr Balaji and calmly walked to the hospital exit. He was overpowered and stopped before he could leave the building; mobile phone footage showed him being beaten and kicked by an angry mob.

Initial reports say the young man - an attender at the hospital - was angry because he felt the doctor had prescribed incorrect treatment for his mother, a cancer patient.

He stabbed the doctor using a small knife hidden on his person; the same mobile phone footage showed him dumping the knife in a corner of a hallway as he tried to escape.

The doctor - who is also a cardiac patient with a pacemaker - has been admitted to the hospital's ICU, or intensive care unit, with injuries to his upper chest and face.

Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered an inquiry and promised medical aid, as well as providing assurances such an attack won't happen again. His deputy told NDTV the accused has been arrested.

"His mother was shifted to a private hospital after treatment at a government hospital for six months... the doctors at the private hospital misled him," Stalin junior said, "There was no security lapse as he was a known employee. We can't frisk everyone who enters the hospital."

However, both the Chief Minister and his deputy have promised a re-look at security measures.

The Chennai attack refocuses the spotlight on the safety of healthcare workers at their workplace, an issue that rocketed to national attention after the rape and murder of a doctor at Kolkata's RG Kar Hospital. One accused - Sanjay Roy - has been arrested for that crime.

