Doctor Runs Scorpio Over Swiggy Agent In Gurugram, Arrested

Tinku Panwar, the injured delivery agent, was admitted to a civil hospital in Gurugram.

CCTV shows the SUV ramming the bike

A government doctor, allegedly drunk, ran his SUV over a Swiggy delivery agent in Gurugram on Monday night, the police said, adding that the accused has been arrested.

The Ayurveda doctor, identified as Naveen Yadav, is posted at a primary health centre in Daulatabad. His black Scorpio has also been seized by the authorities.

The incident was reported from Sector 93 in Hayatpur.

There is a Swiggy warehouse on the same street. According to investigators, the accused was allegedly annoyed by the constant presence of delivery agents crowding the street near the Swiggy warehouse.

For this reason, the police allege, he hit the delivery agent with his car, and when he protested, he repeatedly ran him over with his Scorpio.

The CCTV footage shows the car taking a right turn and hitting the bike parked under a tree, injuring the Swiggy delivery agent. 

When other delivery agents protested, the Scorpio driver became enraged, reversed, and attempted to run over the agents standing on the roadside, crushing bikes in its wake, the police said.

The driver then fled the scene.

The police have registered a case of attempted murder against the accused.

