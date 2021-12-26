Bihar Doctor Arrested For Drinking Amid Ban. Came On Holiday, Say Police

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said crime rate came down after the liquor ban (Representational)

A doctor has been arrested for violating the ban on liquor, the Bihar Police said. He was caught drinking in Patna, the police said, adding he has been sent to jail.

Abhishek Mundu works in a hospital in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur.

"All such people who drink liquor despite the ban are under our radar. We take action against them regularly. We got information that there is a doctor, Abhishek Mundu, who has been drinking at a church compound. On reaching the spot, a bottle of liquor was found with him," police officer Arun Kumar said.

"When we got him tested, alcohol consumption was detected. He said he is posted at ESI hospital in Jamshedpur and came here on Christmas holiday. He has been sent to jail," Mr Kumar added.

"We are investigating from where he got the liquor bottle," the police officer said.

On November 26, policemen in Bihar had taken an oath to ensure implementation of the liquor ban in the state.

