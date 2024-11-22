In Bihar, Teacher And Principal Walk Into School Drunk, Arrested

A video of the incident is also doing rounds on social media.

A principal and a teacher of a government school in Bihar's Nalanda district were arrested for showing up drunk to work. The incident took place earlier this week in the state that has been struggling to enforce a liquor ban since 2016.

Nagendra Prasad, the school principal, and Subodh Kumar, a contractual teacher, were behaving strangely in school, officials said.

According to the police, a group of villagers noticed the two behaving in a bizarre and unprofessional manner. When they tried to confront them, the principal and the teacher allegedly abused the villagers.

The villagers then complained to the police.

A video widely circulated on social media shows the two looking drunk as they talk to the students and villagers surrounding them. The teacher, barely standing, staggered and fell to the ground. He was later dragged by officers to a police van.

In the middle of this drama, a new fight broke out as villagers accused one of the police officers of drinking. He was then sent back to the police station, officials said.

Prasad and Kumar were arrested and the police confirmed that they were under the influence of alcohol.

They have also been suspended from the school, the police said.