They Went To Attend A Wedding In Dry State Bihar, Arrested For Being Drunk

Forty people, attending a wedding procession in Bihar's Muzaffarpur on Sunday, were arrested for drinking alcohol and flouting the liquor ban that the state has been struggling to enforce since 2016.

All the arrested people from the groom's side were drunk and were planning to perform a 'naagin' dance during the wedding procession, officials said.

According to the police, the attendees were also carrying liquor bottles to gift other people at the wedding ceremony.

The police have seized two vehicles in the incident, officials said.

Apart from the 40 people, seven liquor traders - from whom the wedding attendees bought the alcohol - have also been arrested. All the liquor has also been seized, the police said.

The action against those flouting the liquor ban was taken by excise department officials, disguised as common people.

"The excise department is continuously running a campaign against liquor smugglers and drunkards. Our team members have been keeping an eye on them," Excise Inspector Shivendra Jha said.

Many incidents of violation of the liquor ban in Bihar have surfaced over the years.

Every year, there have been cases of people dying after drinking illicit liquor in the state.

Last month, the Patna High Court slammed Bihar government officials over the total liquor ban in the state, observing that they love the legislation since it means "big money" for them.

"Not only the police officials, excise officials, but also officers of the State Tax department and the transport department love liquor ban, for them it means big money. The prohibition has, in fact, given rise to unauthorised trade of liquor and other contraband items," Justice Purnendu Singh said in an order.