3 Drunk Cops Arrested From Police Station In Dry State Bihar

Three cops including a sub-inspector were arrested from the premises of a police station in Bihar's Kaimur district after they were found in an inebriated condition, an officer said on Monday. The three arrested cops were posted at the Sonhan police station in Kaimur district. Talking to PTI, Lalit Mohan Sharma, Superintendent of Police (SP), Kaimur, confirmed the action and said "Further investigation is on into the matter". A complaint was received by the SP office that some party was going inside the police station where all three cops were posted on Saturday.

"A team led by Bhabhua SHO, Mukesh Kumar reached Sonhan police station and found sub inspector Rajeev Ranjan and two chowkidars Chandrajeet and Amrendra Kumar in an inebriated condition. Another private person, Sonu Kumar, was also present there who had consumed liquor. All four were immediately taken into custody", an officer of Sonham police station said.

Urine and blood samples of the accused have been sent for further examination, the officer said.

The matter was brought to the notice of the SP, who immediately suspended them and ordered the initiation of departmental proceedings against them, he added.

Prohibition law was enforced in Bihar in April 2016 banning the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor.

