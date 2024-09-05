Doctor Arrested For Sexual Assault Of Schoolchildren In Tamil Nadu: Police

Fort AWPS said the accused has no past history of crimes. (Representational)

A medical doctor has been arrested for the sexual assault of girl students of a school, who were also inmates of a hostel that functioned from within the school premises, police said on Wednesday.

The information on sexual abuse, over a period of a few months allegedly by the doctor, came to light after an interaction with students by officials including the District Child Protection Officer, who acted on the basis of a phone call to Child Helpline, alerting authorities of the crime.

A complaint was filed with the Fort All Women Police Station and the accused, identified as 31-year-old Samson, who was working at a government healthcare facility, was arrested under the POCSO Act and remanded to judicial custody on September 3.

Asked about the antecedents of the accused, Fort AWPS said he has no past history of crimes. Since the doctor's mother was the headmistress of the school, he misused his influence to often visit the hostel and perpetrate the crime. The school is privately administered and government-aided.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)