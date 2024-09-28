'Do Not Buy...': BookMyShow After Cops Summon CEO Over Coldplay Row

A Mumbai Police official said the CEO did not honour the summons and appear before them on Saturday.

A day after BookMyShow's CEO and technical head were summoned by the Mumbai Police over the alleged black-marketing of tickets for Coldplay's concerts in Navi Mumbai in January, the company has said it has no association with any unauthorised ticket-selling or reselling platforms and has also filed a police complaint.

BookMyShow has also claimed that it took a number of steps to ensure that all genuine fans had a fair chance to secure tickets for the British pop-rock band's concerts and warned against buying passes from unauthorised sources, saying that they may be invalid or fake.

The Mumbai Police's summons to BookMyShow CEO and co-founder Ashish Hemrajani and its technical head were issued on Friday after a complaint by an advocate, who had alleged that the platform had facilitated the black-marketing of the tickets for Coldplay's concerts as part of the Music Of The Spheres World Tour, which will be held in Navi Mumbai's DY Patil Stadium between January 19 and 21.

A Mumbai Police official said Mr Hemrajani and the technical head did not honour the summons and appear before them on Saturday, giving no explanation. He said a fresh summons would now be issued.

In his complaint, advocate Amit Vyas said the tickets priced at Rs 2,500 were being sold on some websites and by some individuals for as high as Rs 3 lakh and sought a case of fraud against BookMyShow.

The platform's website had crashed before the sale of the tickets began on September 22 and some people said their number in the queue was 5 lakh plus when the site came back online and tickets could be purchased.

'Fair Chance'

A BookMyShow spokesperson said, "With 13 million (1.3 crore) fans eager to get tickets and logged in, emotions ran high on September 22nd on BookMyShow for Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India. At BookMyShow, we've worked hard to ensure every fan had a fair chance to secure tickets, capping it at 4 tickets per user across all shows, providing clear, step-by-step booking guides and maintaining transparent communication through all our official channels."

The company said the queueing system was put in place to manage the high demand and while that may have caused a brief delay, it ensured "minimal disruption" for genuine fans. It also pointed out that a third show was added, which got a great response.

"It came to our notice however that unauthorised platforms listed - and are continuing to list - tickets...both before and after the official sale. BookMyShow has no association with any such unauthorised ticket selling/reselling platforms including but not limited to Viagogo and Gigsberg or third-party individuals for the purpose of reselling Coldplay's Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025 in India," the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that BookMyShow opposes the practice of scalping and black-marketing of tickets, which is punishable by law, and said that the company has filed a complaint with the police.

"We have not only filed a complaint with the police authorities but are also proactively working with them to provide complete support in the investigation of this matter in any manner that may be required. To our consumers, we would like to reiterate that any tickets bought from unauthorised sources will be at their own risk and may likely be invalid or fake tickets," the spokesperson warned.