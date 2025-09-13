DMK Not A Movement That Disrupts Public Life: MK Stalin Jabs Vijay

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was not a movement that disrupted public tranquility through the din of a large gathering, but one that preserved the state's unique identity and built modern Tamil Nadu, DMK president and Chief Minister MK Stalin said on Saturday, taking a swipe at TVK Chief Vijay.

Actor-politician Vijay's maiden state-wide tour from Tiruchirappalli today, where the frenzied fans of the actor surged to receive him and at certain places broke the medians to gain closer access to their leader. Mr Stalin said his party cadres were disciplined and a dedicated lot.

MK Stalin urged party members to attend without fail DMK's annual "Mupperum vizha" event to be held in Karur on September 17.

"The DMK is not a movement that gathers unprincipled crowds and disturbs the public. DMK is not a movement that shouts, makes noise and disrupts public life. When we gather, we assemble as a disciplined battalion; and after the meeting, we disperse as soldiers with a mission," Mr Stalin said in a letter to party cadres.

In the letter, MK Stalin underlined the importance and achievements of DMK.

He also mentioned, "Mupperun Vizha is an event to motivate yourself. Old enemies or new enemies, none can even touch the fortress of steel that is DMK".

Even though there was no mention of Vijay or any party, MK Stalin's statement is widely seen as response to Vijay's rally in Trichy.

DMK Spokesperson TKS Elangovan also slammed Vijay calling him a "weekend politician".

"Vijay doesn't know anything. His own people create trouble. Nothing will happen with such rallies. He is roaming only on Saturdays" said TKS Elangovan.

DMK Mupperum Vizha is DMK traditional event to celebrate three occasions: DMK foundation day, DMK icon Annadurai's birth anniversary and social activist Periyar's birth anniversary.

Mupperum Vizha is scheduled in Karur on September 17.