DMK's Hypocrisy On Medical Exam NEET Exposed: Tamil Nadu Opposition Leader

The DMK brought NEET under Congress rule, RB Udhayakumar said (File)

Tamil Nadu's deputy opposition leader RB Udhayakumar lashed out at the ruling DMK government over their protest against the NEET examination claiming that the test was introduced in the state by the Congress-DMK government.

This comes after the AIADMK's Madurai meet which was attended by a huge number of supporters.

"The DMK brought the NEET exam under the Congress rule and their hypocrisy is exposed. The people of Tamil Nadu will not believe this," Mr Udhayakumar said.

The AIADMK also accused the state government of indulging in petty politics claiming that the state refused to provide adequate security for the AIADMK's Madurai conference.

"The judge had ordered the police to provide proper security and traffic regulation for the AIADMK convention, but the police department did not give importance to the order," RB Udhayakumar said.

Hitting out at former party member and former Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, RB Udhayakumar said, "The former coordinator of the AIADMK had said that Mr Palaniswami cannot gain attention in southern districts but the former Chief Minister conducted a successful conference in Madurai."

"OPS cannot divide the true volunteers on the basis of caste," he added.

This was the first state conference of the party after Edappadi K Palaniswami was sworn in as the general secretary of AIADMK after he prevailed in the protracted power tussle with O Panneerselvam.