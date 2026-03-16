DMK Expands Alliance Net As It Eyes Rare Second Term Amid Vijay Factor

As the battle for the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections intensifies, the ruling M K Stalin-led Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is banking heavily on an expansive alliance strategy-adding a string of smaller parties to what is already one of the broadest coalitions in the state's electoral history.

The DMK-led alliance, which has already won three successive elections-including the 2021 Assembly polls and the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections-remains largely intact. But the ruling party has significantly widened its coalition, with the alliance now touching nearly 21 parties, including smaller outfits such as Kamal Haasan's Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK), and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI).

Party strategists say the move is aimed at securing a second consecutive term, something the DMK has historically struggled to achieve. The last time the party retained power was after the 1971 Assembly election, making the 2026 contest crucial for the ruling. political legacy.

The Vijay Factor

A key new variable in this election is the political debut of actor Vijay, whose party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) is entering the electoral arena at a time when the actor remains at the peak of his cinematic career.

Vijay enjoys a massive fan following across the state, particularly among youth and women, and political observers say there is a visible "give him a chance" sentiment among sections of voters.

While Vijay has described the DMK as his "political rival" and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as his "ideological rival," the ruling party remains cautious about potential political realignments.

DMK leaders privately acknowledge concerns that Vijay could eventually align with the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led National Democratic Alliance, presenting the move as a strategic effort to defeat the ruling party.

Preparing For A Close Fight

Sources within the DMK say that if such a consolidation of opposition forces happens, the contest in many constituencies could become extremely tight.

"In several seats the victory margin could shrink to 1,000 to 2,000 votes," a senior party functionary said, explaining the logic behind bringing more smaller parties into the coalition. Many of these regional or community-based outfits may have influence only in specific pockets or a handful of constituencies, but the DMK believes their presence could prove decisive in closely fought seats.

Alliance Arithmetic and Seat Pressure

However, expanding the coalition has also created new challenges in seat sharing.

Several smaller allies-including the left parties-are demanding more seats, arguing that the precedent set with the Indian National Congress, which after hard negotiations secured three additional constituencies and a Rajya Sabha seat, should apply to them as well.

Managing these demands without upsetting the core alliance structure has become a delicate exercise for the ruling party leadership.

In some cases, the DMK has adopted innovative arrangements. For instance, in the case of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (MDMK), three of the party's four allotted constituencies will be contested using the DMK's "Rising Sun" symbol, a move aimed at consolidating votes while keeping allies within the fold.

Not Underestimating AIADMK

Despite its dominant position, the DMK leadership says it is not underestimating the opposition, particularly the AIADMK.

In the 2021 Assembly election, the AIADMK-led alliance managed to win 75 seats even amid anti-incumbency after a decade in power-a performance that party strategists say demonstrates the resilience of the Dravidian major's vote base.

Countering Anti-Incumbency

The ruling party is also aware that it faces criticism on issues such as women's safety and rising sexual offenses, which the opposition has sought to highlight.

By bringing a wider range of allies under its umbrella, DMK leaders say they hope to neutralise anti-incumbency perceptions and project a broader social and political coalition backing the government.

With the electoral field becoming more crowded-and the emergence of a popular new political entrant in Vijay-the DMK's strategy suggests it expects a far tougher contest than the previous election cycle.