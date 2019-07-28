'Congress Has Lost An Outstanding Leader': MK Stalin On Jaipal Reddy

Jaipal Reddy has been a parliamentarian since 1984.

DMK chief M K Stalin Sunday condoled the demise of senior Congress leader and former Union Minister S Jaipal Reddy and said the country has lost a seasoned parliamentarian.

"I am shocked to hear of the demise of S Jaipal Reddy. I extend my deep condolences to his family on behalf of the DMK", a party press release quoted him as saying.

Mr Stalin said that Reddy, "an outstanding demcorat'', was known for his ability to intellectual speeches in Parliament.

He had held various responsibilities in the cabinet of the late Prime Minister I K Gujral and also during the tenure of Dr Manmohan Singh government, which included science and technology, urban development, information technology and also in the Ministry of Petroleum.

"Congress has lost an outstanding leader. I extend my deep condolences to the family of Reddy and also to the cadres of Congress", Mr Stalin said.

MDMK Chief and Rajya Sabha MP Vaiko also extended his condolences to Reddy's family.

Jaipal Reddy died at a hospital in Hyderabad in the early hours of Sunday.

