DK Shivakumar's Daughter, 23, Questioned In Money-Laundering Case

Aisshwarya, DK Shivakumar's daughter, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate.

Former Karnataka Minister and senior Congress leader DK Shivakumar's 23-year-old daughter appeared before the Enforcement Directorate today for being questioned in connection with a money-laundering case.

Aisshwarya, the Congress strongman's daughter, was called by the probe agency on Tuesday.

Mr Shivakumar too was brought to the Enforcement Directorate's headquarters in Delhi today for questioning.

Mr Shivakumar, the chief troubleshooter of the Karnataka Congress and a powerful politician in the state was called to Delhi for questioning by the agency last month, after the Karnataka High Court decided against the cancelling of the case and did not give him protection from arrest.

He was arrested after four days of interrogation, with the probe agency claiming that he had been "uncooperative and evasive".

The Enforcement Directorate officials are probing how Aisshwarya's net worth grew from around Rs. 1 crore in 2013 to over Rs. 100 crore in 2018 and also whether it is part of the proceeds of the charges which her is being probed for. Aisshwarya and Mr Shivakumar had visited Singapore in July 2017 and had made some investments in the island nation, which is also under the radar.

DK Shivakumar, 57, is in the custody of of the probe agency till tomorrow.

The Enforcement Directorate registered a money-laundering case against him and a few others in September last year for alleged tax evasion and illegal transactions worth crores.

Members of the Vokkaliga community, the dominant community in Karnataka to which Mr Shivakumar belongs, held a massive march in Bengaluru to protest the arrest of Congress leader.

"I wholeheartedly thank leaders, supporters, well-wishers and friends who have organised a massive protest in my support tomorrow in Bengaluru. I humbly request that the protest be peaceful and doesn't cause any inconvenience to citizens. Please ensure public property isn't harmed," a tweet from his account said on Tuesday.

Mr Shivakumar made national headlines in 2017 when he agreed to accommodate 44 party legislators from Gujarat at a resort to prevent them from being poached by the BJP ahead of a crucial Rajya Sabha election. Soon after, Income Tax officials came knocking on Mr Shivakumar's door.Several properties linked to the Congress leader were also raided in August 2017.

